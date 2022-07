U.S., Europe swelter under historic heatwave; Britain sees record-high temperatures Both the United States and Europe are bearing the brunt of a brutal heatwave. In Great Britain alone, 34 locations recorded historic high temperatures Tuesday. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports from London, while Sherri Goodman, former U.S. deputy under secretary of defense, and a senior fellow at the Wilson Center, discusses the climate emergency.