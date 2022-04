United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologizes for COVID-19 lockdown gatherings United Kingdom Prime Minister apologized Tuesday for gatherings that breached the country's COVID-19 lockdowns between 2020 and 2021. His statement comes after police issued fines to him and multiple other officials connected to the gatherings. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Lana Zak break down the latest developments on the "partygate" scandal with CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab.