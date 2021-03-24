Live

United flight diverted after scuffle over legroom

Two passengers on a United flight from Newark to Denver got in a spat over the seat recline. The argument got so heated, it forced the plane to divert to Chicago. Both passengers were removed from the plane. Gayle King reports.
