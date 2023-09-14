Watch CBS News

United Auto Workers union could strike if no deal reached by Thursday night

Nearly 150,000 U.S. auto workers are prepared to strike Thursday night if their union doesn't reach a deal with Detroit's Big Three automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. If United Auto Workers initiates a strike, the union will strike at a limited number of plants, but union leaders say that will grow if there's no movement in contract talks. Senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports from the Detroit Auto Show.
