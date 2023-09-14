United Auto Workers union could strike if no deal reached by Thursday night Nearly 150,000 U.S. auto workers are prepared to strike Thursday night if their union doesn't reach a deal with Detroit's Big Three automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. If United Auto Workers initiates a strike, the union will strike at a limited number of plants, but union leaders say that will grow if there's no movement in contract talks. Senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports from the Detroit Auto Show.