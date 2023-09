United Auto Workers poised to strike if no deal reached this week The UAW says 97% of members voted to strike if agreements can't be reached with G.M., Ford and Stellantis by Thursday. The union's demands include a 46% across-the-board pay increase, 32-hour work weeks with 40 hours of pay, restoration of pension plans for new hires and cost of living adjustments. Former UAW spokesperson Brian Rothenberg joined CBS News to discuss the state of the negotiations.