Live

Watch CBSN Live

United Airlines pulls out of New York's JFK

United Airlines is in the process of moving out of New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The company says that by October all flights will be re-based. Mark Murphy, founder of TravelPulse.com, explains the move.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.