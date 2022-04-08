Unexpected connection between Judge Jackson and a famous civil rights era figure With Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as the first African American woman to sit on the Supreme Court, "CBS Mornings" national correspondent Jericka Duncan discusses Jackson's influence with James Meredith, who won a 1962 Supreme Court case to become the first African American student at the University of Mississippi, and Madison Morgan, a 12-year-old Washington resident who asked President Biden to appoint her as the first African American woman on the Supreme Court.