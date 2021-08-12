Live

Unemployment claims fall near pandemic low

375,000 people filed first-time unemployment during the week ending August 7, a sign that the economy is strengthening. Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for BankRate, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what the numbers mean.
