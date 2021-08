Unemployment benefits for 4.2 million gig workers to run out next month About 4.2 million gig workers receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will lose their benefits after September 6, according to analysis from the Century Foundation. Gig workers are typically considered self-employed and don't usually qualify for traditional unemployment aid. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.