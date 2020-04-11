Unearthed letters to Neil Armstrong reveal details on the astronaut's life Neil Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, spent most of his life after his moonwalk shunning attention, thought he still took the time to respond to some of the tens of thousands of letters he received in the years afterward. Some of those interactions are compiled in a new book, “Dear Neil Armstrong,” and could reveal a lot about Armstrong and even ourselves. Jeff Glor speaks to James Hansen, Armstrong's official biographer who spent years going through the trove of letters.