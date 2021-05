Undertaking a new view of death Correspondent Luke Burbank meets an unusual mortician who wants you to re-think everything you think you know about death. Caitlin Doughty, author of the New York Times bestsellers "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes" and her latest, "From Here to Eternity," and who hosts "Ask a Mortician" on YouTube, is out to change the way people approach funerals and the process of saying goodbye to the dearly departed.