Understanding "stand your ground" laws Two recent shootings in upstate New York and Kansas City, Missouri, are raising questions about "stand your ground" laws. In both cases, innocent, unarmed people were shot when they went to the wrong address. Kaysia Earley, a criminal defense attorney, former public defender and owner and founding attorney at the Earley Law Firm, spoke with CBS News' Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano about "stand your ground" laws.