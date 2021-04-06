Live

Undercover video claims Planned Parenthood sells fetal organs

Top political leaders are demanding an investigation as a result of an undercover video that has Planned Parenthood on the defensive. The Center for Medical Progress, an anti-abortion group, released a video that alleges Planned Parenthood is selling organs of aborted fetuses. The founder of the Center for Medical Progress also says his group has up to a dozen additional videos of top officials from Planned Parenthood, which he will be releasing in the days to come. Jan Crawford reports.
