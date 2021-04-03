Live

Watch CBSN Live

Undercover agent describes infiltrating biker gangs

After a shooting at a restaurant left 9 dead and injured nearly two dozen others, authorities are on alert for more gun violence between biker gangs. A former biker gang embed talks about the attack and what authorities are doing to prevent another.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.