Under pressure, DNC restores Bernie Sanders campaign's access to their database

A strange twist in the race for the democratic presidential nomination: the campaign of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has filed a complaint in federal court -- against Democratic Party leaders. The DNC locked his grassroots campaign out of a shared data system, costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars a day, but after viral petitions, the DNC restored the campaigns access to the Sanders campaign. Julianna Goldman reports.
