Under new California law, vicious teen killer could be freed next year

The vicious killer of an elderly California couple could soon be freed if a state appellate court rules in his favor. Daniel Marsh killed the couple in 2013 when he was 15 years old. A new California law prohibits anyone under 16 from being tried as an adult. At a hearing Wednesday, his attorney argued the law should retroactively apply to his client. “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty looks back on the case she's been following for years.
