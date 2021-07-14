Under conservative pressure, Tennessee health officials end vaccine outreach for kids and teens Tennessee's Department of Public Health announced it will end vaccine outreach efforts for children and teens following pressure from conservative Republican state lawmakers. The Tennessean reports that the changes will apply to vaccines against all diseases, not just COVID-19. Amber D'Souza, epidemiology professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the effectiveness of government vaccine outreach, and the lastest on the spread of the Delta variant.