Live

Watch CBSN Live

Uncertain future for Yazidi refugees

As refugees come off Mount Sinjar in Iraq, many say there are still thousands of Yazidis trapped or too weak to leave. They've escaped the fighting, but now face an uncertain future. Charlie D'Agata reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.