UNC reaches Final Four for record 20th time

The Final Four is set: UNC will play Oregon and South Carolina will face off against Gonzaga. CBS Sports college basketball analyst Chip Patterson breaks down the upcoming games, which will air Saturday, April 1 on CBS.
