"Unbroken" was a labor of love Angelina Jolie's second directorial effort for the film "Unbroken" was a labor of love for Jolie, who grew close with Louis Zamperini, the movie's subject, during filming. Jack O'Connell stars as Zamperini, an American Olympian and war hero. "Unbroken" opens on Christmas Day. Suzanne Marques reports.