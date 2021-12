U.S. saw record number of unaccompanied migrant children enter shelters in 2021 New statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services show a historic 122,000 migrant children entered U.S. custody without their parents in 2021. The all-time high shatters a previous record set in 2019, with 69,000 minors. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN to explain the reasons behind the increase.