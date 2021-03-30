Live

UN: ISIS torturing and killing children

ISIS is torturing, raping and killing children of minority groups, according to a United Nations report. As Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller report, the U.N. urges the international community to do more to stop atrocities by the terror group.
