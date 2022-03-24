Watch CBS News

UN High Commissioner for Refugees provides support during Ukrainian refugee crisis

More than 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of Russian invasion last month. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Meg Oliver sit down with Sophie Magennis, the head of policy and legal support for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Brussels, to discuss how the agency is helping refugees, the challenges they're facing in providing aid to them and how countries in the European Union are approaching the crisis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.