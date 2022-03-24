UN High Commissioner for Refugees provides support during Ukrainian refugee crisis More than 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of Russian invasion last month. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Meg Oliver sit down with Sophie Magennis, the head of policy and legal support for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Brussels, to discuss how the agency is helping refugees, the challenges they're facing in providing aid to them and how countries in the European Union are approaching the crisis.