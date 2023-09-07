U.N. says August 2023 was 2nd hottest month ever as kids returning to school sweat high temps The World Meteorological Organization says August was the second hottest month in recorded history, trailing only July. It was also the hottest August ever recorded by a large margin. CBS News' Christina Ruffini has more on how kids going back to school are dealing with continued hot temperatures. And Laura Paterson, the World Meteorological Organization's representative to the United Nations, joined CBS News to discuss the warming climate.