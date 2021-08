U.N. climate report highlights stark reality of global warming The world's leading climate scientists have issued their starkest warning yet about the speed and impact of human-caused global warming. The landmark U.N. report, out Monday morning, warns there will be many more disasters like this summer's historic flooding in Europe and elsewhere if countries don't slash greenhouse gas emissions now. Roxana Saberi in London has more on the report the U.N. chief calls "code red for humanity."