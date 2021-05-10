Live

Uma Thurman: Weinstein attacked me

Uma Thurman has come forward with allegations against disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein. Speaking to The New York Times, Thurman said Weinstein attempted to force himself on her in a London hotel room in the 1990s.
