Ultra-marathoner breaks Appalachian Trail record Scott Jurek is one of the most famous and accomplished ultra-marathoners in history, having won some of the sport’s most impressive races, including the Western States 100 seven consecutive times from 1999 to 2005. As of this past Sunday, he now also holds the speed record for a supported thru-hike of the 2,189 mile Appalachian Trail. Jurek joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to talk about his 46 days, 8 hours, and 7 minutes on the trail and why he continues to take on these extremely challenging treks.