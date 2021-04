Ulta Beauty CEO on company's growth and vision It is estimated that Americans spend $127 billion a year on beauty and cosmetic products. Ulta Beauty is the country's largest beauty retailer. It sells more than 20,000 products and 500 brands in nearly 1,000 retail stores. Ulta's sales increased more than 23 percent to $3.3 billion in the first nine months of the year. Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what sets the company apart from others, and announces its upcoming store in New York City.