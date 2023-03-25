Watch CBS News

Ukrainians use horses to process trauma of war

As the war for Ukraine continues, a small haven of peace can be found just outside of Kyiv. Soldiers and civilians alike are using horses to destress and manage their trauma as the fight continues. Ramy Inocencio reports.
