Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ukrainians in Kiev listen to Putin in disbelief

A schoolteacher in the Ukrainian capital couldn't believe her ears as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Viktor Yanukovych -- currently hiding in Russia -- the legitimate leader of her nation. Charlie D'Agata has the story from Kiev.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.