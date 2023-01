Ukrainian troops dig in for winter defenses There is still no final decision on the rapid shipment of German tanks for Ukraine. But at a meeting of Western allies, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, emphasized that with the right weapons and training, Ukraine can launch a significant counter-offensive against invading Russian forces in the spring. Correspondent Debra Patta reports from the frontlines, where Ukrainian troops are digging in, engaged in trench warfare fought in subzero temperatures.