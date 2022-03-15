Ukraine Crisis
CBS News App
Show Schedule
Newsletters
Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Fox News cameraman, local producer killed in attack that wounded correspondent
Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws nomination to Federal Reserve board
Biden to travel to Europe for NATO summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine
Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent starting in 2023
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio held without bond on Jan. 6 charges
New Secret Service report details growing incel terrorism threat
U.S. gas prices dip as oil drops below $100 a barrel
California city may declare Chick-fil-A a "public nuisance"
Here's how much inflation is costing Americans each month
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Ukrainian refugees find support in Poland
The United Nations says more than 2.9 million people have left Ukraine since February 24, when Russia invaded. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini explains what kind of support refugees are getting from neighboring Poland.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On