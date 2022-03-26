Ukraine Crisis
Ukrainian flag sales surge at Texas shop
After hearing about the war in Ukraine, a flag store in Irving, Texas, decided to start producing Ukrainian flags in solidarity. Since then, sales of Ukrainian flags have soared, outpacing even the Texas flag. CBS DFW's Brooke Rogers has more.
