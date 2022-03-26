Watch CBS News

Ukrainian flag sales surge at Texas shop

After hearing about the war in Ukraine, a flag store in Irving, Texas, decided to start producing Ukrainian flags in solidarity. Since then, sales of Ukrainian flags have soared, outpacing even the Texas flag. CBS DFW's Brooke Rogers has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.