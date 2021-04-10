Ukrainian and Turkish presidents discuss rising tensions with Russia The Ukrainian and Turkish presidents met Saturday to discuss the situation unraveling along Ukraine's eastern border with Russia. Ukrainian officials are worried the military buildup means Russia has plans to send troops across the border. Meanwhile, Turkish officials announced they're allowing two U.S. warships to deploy into the Black Sea. Lana Zak spoke with Steve Hall, former CIA Chief of Russian Operations, about what this all could mean for peace in the region.