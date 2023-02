Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy campaigns for more weapons, EU membership in European tour Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday visited Brussels, his third stop in a whirlwind European tour to request aid and more weapons to help his forces fight Russia. He addressed the European Parliament in an effort to lobby EU leaders, and he made a heartfelt plea for Ukraine to become part of the European Union. CBS News foreign correspondent Elaine Cobbe joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.