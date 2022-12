Ukrainian President Zelenskyy seeks to inspire and reassure Congress with wartime speech Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for its support, calling aid to his country an investment in democracy. CBS News "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan talks about how the Kremlin is likely taking Zelenskyy's visit, and how much his address to Congress may help bolster U.S. support.