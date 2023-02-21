Ukrainian team participates in international youth hockey tournament in Canada A team of young Ukrainian refugees is capturing the hearts of millions around the world. The group of 11- and 12-year-olds traveled from Romania to Canada to take part in the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament. Sean Berube, the team manager, assistant coach and sponsor, joins CBS News to discuss the efforts to get them into the tournament and what it meant for the boys, and the country, during the Russian invasion.