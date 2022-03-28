Watch CBS News

Ukraine weighs options for peace deal amid concerns over Russia's nuclear arsenal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he would guarantee a non-nuclear status for his country in order to end the war with Russia. Russia controls one of the largest nuclear stockpiles in the world, leaving many to wonder what the country will do next in its invasion of Ukraine. Ian Williams, deputy director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins CBS News to discuss.
