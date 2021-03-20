Live

Ukraine tensions grow, as observers held captive

Several European observers are being held captive in Slavyansk, Ukraine. Pro-Russia separatists believe they're spies. The U.S. is accusing Russia of aiding the insurgency and is threatening more sanctions. Holly Williams reports.
