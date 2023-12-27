Ukraine sinks warship in Crimean port, but Ukrainian defenses in precarious spot A Ukrainian attack on a Russian ship appears to have caused a massive explosion at a Crimea port in Kyiv's largest strike against Russia's navy in months. It's a morale boost for Ukraine, but it comes after a counteroffensive that has not gone to plan with money for the country's defenses running out. CBS News correspondent Roxana Saberi has more on the strike and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst joined CBS News to discuss the state of the war.