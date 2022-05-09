Ukraine says wounded troops still trapped in Mariupol steelworks: CBS News Flash May 9, 2022 A Ukrainian military official is pleading for help from the international community to get wounded military members out of a besieged steel plant in Mariupol after all civilians were successfully rescued. Police in Maine are investigating after two people were hit and killed by an Amtrak train. And the graduating class at Wiley College is debt free after an anonymous donor paid the student's loan balances ahead of their commencement. The historically Black college in Texas is notably the real-life inspiration for the film “The Great Debaters.”