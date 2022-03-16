Zelenskyy says more time needed for Ukraine-Russia peace talks: CBS News Flash March 16, 2022 Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to continue shortly. After several days of talks with no breakthroughs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says peace talks are sounding more realistic but more time was needed. Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities around the country are growing more aggressive, forcing more than three million people to flee as refugees, according to the U.N. At 9 a.m. Eastern, Zelenskyy will speak to Congress. He's expected to renew his calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as well as more fighter jets for the Ukrainian military. President Biden will also be giving a speech later in the day.