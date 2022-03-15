Peace talks continue as fighting rages on in Ukraine: CBS News Flash March 15, 2022 Another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to begin in a few hours. The two sides have expressed some optimism in the past few days. President Zelensky's aide tweeted that the negotiations would discuss, "peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troop and security guarantees." The talks are happening as the fighting rages on across Ukraine. In hard-hit Mariupol, the city council is warning that they are running out of their last reserves of food and water. But more than 160 private cars managed to leave the city, the first successful evacuation in two weeks. Ukrainian President Zelensky will address Congress on Wednesday to ask for more help.