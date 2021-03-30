Live

Ukraine rocket attack kills dozens

The crisis in Ukraine escalated with a rocket attack that killed dozens. It happened in the port city of Mariupol, which is now a crucial target for the Russian backed rebels who rejected a peace deal with Ukraine. Charlie D'Agata reports.
