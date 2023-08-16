Watch CBS News

Ukraine reclaims village in Donetsk region

Ukrainian officials say its forces have retaken the village of Urozhaine from Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region, marking a milestone in Kyiv's grinding counteroffensive. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.