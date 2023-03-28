Watch CBS News

Ukraine receives Western battle tanks

German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2 battle tanks have arrived in Ukraine as the war in the Ukraine continues. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the latest development.
