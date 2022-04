Ukraine officials warn citizens in eastern region to evacuate ahead of expected Russian assault Ukrainian officials are warning citizens to leave the country's eastern region amid fears of a new Russian offensive. In Mariupol, at least 10,000 civilians have died, while people continue to try to identify the bodies in Bucha, reports Naomi Ruchim. Joyce Koh, political video reporter and on-air correspondent at The Washington Post, joins "CBS News Mornings" from Kyiv to discuss.