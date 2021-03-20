Live

Ukraine crisis looms over Obama Asia trip

Questions about President Barack Obama's foreign policy loom over his trip to Asia. The president is facing increased scrutiny as to whether he plans to back up tough words with actions over Russia's provocations in Ukraine. Major Garrett reports.
