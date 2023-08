Ukraine claims major logistical victory; Africa could be further destabilized by Wagner fallout Kyiv says Ukrainian troops reclaimed the village of Robotyne, a victory officials there hope will speed up the country's counteroffensive against Russia. Meanwhile, the death of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has left questions about the future of the Russian mercenary group and its presence in African nations. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta has the latest.