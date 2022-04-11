Watch CBS News

Ukraine calls on U.S. to provide more weapons

As Russia ramps up for an even deadlier assault on eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian leaders are calling on the U.S. for more military assistance. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS News Mornings" with details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.